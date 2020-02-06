LSK Presidential candidate Mbeneka resigns from Co-operative Tribunal

LSK Presidential candidate Maria Mbeneka Mutua has resigned from the Co-operative Tribunal in order to concentrate on her campaigns.

Mbeneka wrote to the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya notifying him of her decision to resign as a member of the Tribunal with immediate effect.

She expressed her gratitude to the CS for appointing her to serve in the Tribunal saying it was a privilege.

“In recent times, I have announced my intention to serve the legal fraternity in a different capacity as the President of the Law Society of Kenya, my intention to serve in this capacity may create a potential conflict of interest given my current status as a member of the Co-operative Tribunal.” She said.

Mbeneka who is a partner at Kimani Kabucho Mbeneka Advocates says she found it necessary to resign saying and focus on her primary objective of winning the LSK elections.

“My resolve to become the next President of LSK is unbowed and I will not let anything to stand on my way be it for real or imagined reasons.” She said.

Mbeneka is among four other candidates seeking to succeed current President Allen Gichuhi during the LSK elections slated for the 27th of February.

In her quest for the Presidency, Mbeneka says she has for the past two years served the LSK as a council member diligently and her achievements are second to none.

“I pledge to keep up the same spirit and momentum as President of the LSK. My commitment to you is that I will deliver over and above what I have set out to do.”

She has promised to ensure that LSK takes a lead in protecting existing predominant practice areas even in the face of automation and encroaching by Non-Advocates executing legal briefs, as we promote new & emerging areas of practice saying she will in partnership with the branches, move to eradicate quacks in the legal profession.