LSK vows to weed out quacks masquerading as advocates

Written By: KNA
Law Society of Kenya (LSK)
The Law Society of Kenya Meru Chapter has vowed to weed out quacks masquerading as advocates in the region. 

The new Meru Bar Association office holders that were elected yesterday in a hotly contested exercise announced their commitment in putting to an end to the practice of quacks that have invaded the profession.

Speaking after being declared the winner, the new Secretary General Joel Mutuma who garnered 66 votes against his contender 36 totes said his first assignment in office will be to ensure that unqualified people posing as advocates will close shop.

Mutuma said the new leadership will crack the whip on all entities that do not  possess practicing certificates following reports that they are in town fleecing unsuspecting clients.

The other new officials elected included the Treasurer Michael Ngunjiri (59 votes) who won against David Nakisha (52 votes) and the unopposed Vice Chair Gloria Mularia, Vice Treasurer Steven Muriare and Vice Secretary Hiram Kirimi.

The current chairperson Ken Muriuki whose term had to be extended for 45 days after the election for the seat was suspended following a debacle that one of the contestants allegedly would not meet the conditions for election.

Muriuki called for solidarity among the association members reiterating that quacks have no place to work in Meru.

Christine Muchira

