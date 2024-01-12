LSK stages demos to protest President Ruto’s remarks on Judiciary

Lawyers in various towns staged peaceful processions in defense of the Judiciary against what they term intimidation by the Executive.

Law Society of Kenya chair Eric Theuri led the procession within Nairobi as colleagues staged similar processions in Mombasa and other towns. A section of Kenya Kwanza MPs has in the meantime vowed to fight corruption in the Judiciary.

The society held a peaceful procession to stand in solidarity with the Judiciary whom they feel is being intimidated by the executive. The LSK boss taking issue with President William Ruto’s declaration that he will not obey court orders objecting to his projects.

Similar marching was witnessed in Mombasa, Kisii, and Siaya counties where lawyers demanded the rule of law must be respected. The lawyers also took issue with the national assembly for indicating an intention to proceed with public participation in the affordable housing bill despite the court order stopping the process.

Meanwhile, a section of Kenya Kwanza MPs reiterated the fight against corruption in all arms of government will continue and nothing will stop the crackdown of rogue judicial officers.