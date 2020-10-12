LSK vows to secure Parliament, says house stands dissolved

The Law Society of Kenya together with representatives from other organizations now claim that Parliament stands dissolved by operation of law from today 12th October.

LSK Chairperson Nelson Havi says he will lead representatives from United Green Movement Kenya among others, “To secure Parliament buildings this afternoon from entry by Parliamentarians, who, effective 12th October will have ceased exercising delegated legislative power on behalf of the people of Kenya.”

According to Havi, “Parliament stands dissolved by operation of law, on 12th October 2020, should the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta fail to dissolve it as advised by the Chief Justice.”

Havi now wants Parliament leadership to make arrangements to host a delegation of 20 people who will visit Parliament this afternoon, and help them with modalities to secure the institution.

More to follow.