LSK wants investigations into the disappearance of lawyer expedited

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is calling upon the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and the Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti to expedite the investigations into the disappearance of a High Court Advocate.

They are also demanding his production within the next 72 hours, failure to which the Society will take the necessary legal action.

In a statement Wednesday, LSK CEO Mercy Wambua says Mr. Benson Njau Kayai, an Advocate of the High Court and trading in the name and style of Njau Kayai & Company Advocates, was reported missing on 7th February 2021 at around 5:30pm and there has been delays in concluding the investigation into his disappearance.

“As the professional body tasked with ensuring the welfare of our members, we note with grave concern the extensive delay in the conclusion of investigation into the disappearance of our member. It has clocked 16 days from the day of reporting, without any valuable progress in investigations by the Police. This has caused great anxiety, while triggering speculation and suspicion, to both the family members and the membership of the Law Society of Kenya, as to the cause of the delay.” She said

According, to LSK, they took note of a missing person’s report circulating online and immediately reached out to the family and the Police for more information.

According to the CEO, she noted that the according to eyewitness accounts and the CCTV footage obtained by the police, Mr. Kayai was last spotted around South C area along Muhoho Avenue, where he was blocked by two cars from the front and rear sides and thereafter frog marched to a waiting vehicle.

“Among those who witnessed the incident were boda boda riders who told police, that they thought he was a suspect who was being arrested.” She said

Upon a visit by representatives of the Law Society of Kenya on 16 February 2021 to Lang’ata Police Station, she said police officers confirmed that a case was reported to them, of a car that had been abandoned on the road, which was later taken to the said police station.

“The DCIO confirmed that an investigations officer had been assigned to the case. The Law Society has remained in constant communication with the family and the police, keenly following the progress of the investigations. The Office of the Inspector General of Police and that of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have the role, mandate and machinery to support and enable expeditious surveillance, physical searches, and other investigative techniques that deliver timely results.” Added Wambua

LSK further called on members of the public with any information that can aid the investigations, to forward the same to them or report to the Lang’ata Police Station or their nearest police station.