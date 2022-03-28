Lubanga and team clinch Johnnie Walker golf series in Limuru

In the Ladies’ Category, handicap 25 Beth Kariuki was named the winner having scored 41 points, beating Dr Susan Koinange (HCP 31) who scored 39 points to claim the second runner up spot.

Meanwhile, handicap 34 Hassan Ileli emerged the Men’s Category winner having scored 43 points, two more than second-placed Steve Wanguru.

The team of Kamau Kuria, Timothy Njehia, Njeri Kiunjuri, and Aaron Kinyanjui came in second having scored a combined 111 points, two more than the team of Robert Gachaga, Joseph Ikanyi, Simon Mwang,i and Robert Njenga who claimed the second runners up position.

Limuru Golf Club’s Dan Lubanga led his team of Rozita D’souza, Mukami Wangai, and Hassan Ileli to carding 114 points to emerge the overall winners of the twelfth leg of the Johnnie Walker Series played at the Limuru Country Club.

In other results, Kuria Kamau and Mathu Ngang’a were winners in the first and second Nines having posted 25 and 23 points respectively.

In the Longest drive challenge, John Kariuki and Mukami Wangai were victors in the men and ladies categories, while Dr. Carey Wangari won the nearest to the Pin challenge.

Speaking during the tournament, Limuru Country Club Chairman David Irimu said:

“The weather was really good, following the rains yesterday and the sun today meant the temperatures were down which worked really well for most of the golfers. The course was also well laid out; it was playing easy. We are very grateful to Johnnie Walker for the sponsorship, and as a club, we are always happy to host such events. It is our hope that the winners of this series will come from this club and we wish them all the best.”

On her part, KBL Marketing Manager for Spirits Josephine Katambo said;

“We understand that this is not just about the game, it is also about the passion and drives shown by players and we are always ready to support them as they grow their talent. We are very proud to be a part of this tournament.”

“Golf, like any other sport, requires one to practice and compete regularly for one to be good at it. We, therefore, started this series with the aim to give as many golfers as possible a chance to play and compete regularly in order to better their skills and competitiveness,” she added.

The Limuru event featured over 200 golfers who battled it out for the Series’ semi-finals spots. The top three teams will join 33 other teams which have qualified for the semi-finals, aiming to make it to the competition’s Grand Finale to be played at Karen Country Club in May.

Following the Limuru event, attention now turns to Muthaiga Golf Club for the next leg of the Series dubbed Road to Gleneagles on 2nd April 2022.