Lucky draw for Kenyan boxer ahead of World Military Boxing Championships

It was a lucky draw for Kenya’s Pauline Chege in the World Military Boxing Championships which start tomorrow, September 19 in Moscow.

Pauline, a product of former international boxer Kenneth “Valdez” Ochieng who’s the coach of Kayole Boxing Club, is within a heartbeat of winning a medal after receiving a bye to the quarter-finals following the draws conducted on Friday, September 17.

The Kenyan featherweight will battle it out with Mongolia’s Tumurkhuyag Bolortuul in the quarters with victory set to assure the Kenyan soldiers their first medal as she’ll have qualified for the semi-finals.

Four other boxers, heavyweight Fredrick Onyango, flyweight Kelvin Maina, lightweight Washington Wandera and welterweight Chrispin Murimi got byes to the last 16.

International super-heavyweight Fredrick Ramogi, the 2019 African Games bronze medallist, light-flyweight Abednego Kyalo and bantamweight Samuel Njau will battle it out from the preliminaries.

The 2021 World Military Boxing Championship starts on Sunday in the Russian capital Moscow, welcoming athletes from 39 countries.

Organised by the International Military Sports Council (CISM), competition is scheduled to run until September 25.

Almost 300 athletes are to compete in 10 men’s weight classes and five women’s categories.