Lucky escape for Egypt as Salah equalizes in stoppage time

A Mohamed Salah stoppage-time penalty saved the blushes for Egypt as they salvaged a 2-2 draw with Mozambique in their opening Africa Cup of Nations game.

It took the seven-time champions barely two minutes to break the deadlock as a scuffed shot from Salah got its way to Mostafa Mohamed, whose brilliant turn saw him blast a low shot past the hapless dive of the Mozambique goalkeeper, Ernan Alberto.

Mohamed almost doubled Egypt’s lead,as Mo salah thread a ball to his path, but his shot wasn’t enough to hit the back of the night.

Mozambique’s breakthrough would come in the second half, as a Domingos Macandza’s cross found an unmarked João Quembo, whose header; despite being clawed by Egypt goalkeeper El Shenawy spilt into the corner of the net.

Mozambique would increase their lead three minutes later, where Mozambique attacker Clesio glide through Ahmed Hegazi to calmly slot it into the Pharaohs net.

Mozambique’s hopes of a famous triumph were ruined by late drama, as a horrendous foul on Mostafa Mohamed in injury time, saw the referee point to the spot after a VAR check, where Mo Salah converted in off the post.