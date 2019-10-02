Lucky Taveta man wins thousands

Dalton Kisaka from Taita Taveta is the latest winner on OdiBets. Kisaka a pump attendant won Ksh 718,080.

Was it mere luck or prowess in predicting matches? Kisaka who is smiling all the way to the bank correctly predicted 4 correct score bets on 4 games.

His surprise win also came from a bet against 8976 odds and a stake of Ksh100 which secured Ksh718,080 for him.

An elated Kisaka told journalists that he has placed over 300 football bets with Odibets which is one of the few licensed betting companies in Kenya.

“Strikers and teams should score goals and that’s why my choice of bets is correct score markets. Odibets has boosted odds on them,” he says.

“It is not easy to bet like this because the odds are so against you. However, the wins cover everything. I rarely bet on more than 3 games, but my wins are huge,” Kisaka adds.

Speaking during the winners’ unveiling, Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi said that Odibets is focused on giving a better betting experience to customers with various options in the betting marketing that are breath-taking.

“We offer up to 120 markets to ensure that we take bets for nearly every interesting outcome on events. The best way to experience is to join and to redeem your two free bets,” Sayi concludes.