Lugari Constituency set for Monday´s gubernatorial election

Lugari Constituency is ready for Monday’s postponed election of the Kakamega Governor according to the constituency returning officer Jeremiah Kerich.

Kerich who was speaking after the verification of the ballot papers at constituency tallying centre, Quakers Church Lumakanda said all the requirements for the exercise have been met.

He noted that Presiding Officers, their Deputies together with the clerks are under firm instructions to stick to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) rules and immediately report challenges they may encounter during the exercise.

Lugari Sub-County Police Commander Bernard Ngungu, also noted that enough security has been deployed to all the 173 polling stations to guarantee safety during the exercise.

The Monday 29, 2022 Governors election will be in the counties of Mombasa and Kakamega.

The elections were postponed on 9th August general elections after errors were found on the ballot papers.

The Kakamega race has attracted seven candidates.

They are Fernandes Barasa of ODM party, Cleophas Malala of ANC, Cyrus Jirongo of UDP and Suleiman Kanyanya of KANU.

Others are Samuel Omukoko, Austine Otieno and Michael Osundwa, all independent candidates.