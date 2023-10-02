Lukhanyo Am replaces Makazole Mapimpi in South Africa squad

South Africa centre Lukhanyo Am has replaced injured wing Makazole Mapimpi in their World Cup squad.

Mapimpi fractured his cheekbone in theSpringboks 49-18 win against Tonga.

“It’s sad that something like that happened. It was an accident,” South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said Mapimpi’s injury.

South Africa have completed their Pool B fixtures and sit top – but could still go out depending on the result between Scotland and Ireland.

Should the reigning champions progress to the quarter-finals, Erasmus has called up 2019 World Cup winner Am, who made the assist for Mapimpi’s try in the final against England four years ago.

Erasmus said Mapimpi will be out for between four and six weeks.

“We will not just miss him as a brilliant rugby player but what he brings to the team. There is a lot of heart, a lot of honesty,” Erasmus said.

“He doesn’t say a lot – but when he says something, everybody listens. He trains hard, communicates beautifully on the field while he is really quiet off the field. He never moans if he is not selected and helps the young boys who get selected.

“If we get to the final, we will definitely fly him back to join the rest of us here. The same with the other guys who got injuries and went back to South Africa. It’s sad but that’s the game of rugby. Those collisions happen.”