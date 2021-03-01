The anchor hinted at a new show on her Instagram page



Lulu Hassan has hinted that her production company might be producing a new show by sharing a cryptic post on her Instagram account.

Hassan is the CEO of the production company Jiffy Pictures behind hit shows such as Maria, Maza, Kovu and Huba all airing on Maisha Magic.

In the post, she urged anyone interested to send a short video to Jiffy Pictures for casting. The post, however, gave no summary as to what the show might be about. Instead opting to write, “No river can return to its source, yet all rivers must have a beginning… Are you ready for this river and it’s source?” (SIC)

Lulu Hassan won a Style Award last year for The Most Stylish Female TV & Radio Personality.

