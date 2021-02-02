Lumakanda Boys closed after inferno razes down two dormitories

Property worth millions of shillings was destroyed after two dormitories caught fire at St. Luke’s Lumakanda Boys High School in Lugari Sub County.

The School Principal Livingstone Ong’era said the fire broke out a few minutes past 5.00 am on Monday while students were in class for morning studies.

He said the security guard on duty noticed smoke coming out through the windows before he raised an alarm attracting teachers and students who responded quickly and managed to put out the fire in one of the dormitories but the other was razed down.

Ong’era said the destroyed dormitory was being used by 65 students among them 18 are in form one, 16 Form two, 14 Form three and 17 Form four. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Lugari Sub County Police Commander (SCPC) Peter Maundu said preliminary investigations are hinting at a suspected arson.

Following the incident, the school has been closed indefinitely and students released to go home until further notice.