Luo elders want Ken Okoth’s wife inherited

A section of the Luo Council of Elders wants the wife of the late Kibra Member of Parliament Monica Okoth, inherited according to the community’s tradition.

The council’s Chief elder Apollo Bwana says this is in custom with Luo cultural wishes after the death of the MP.

“If truly Monica is Okoth’s wife she should honor the community’s culture and practices,” he said.

According to Kabondo Kasipul Chief elder Apollo Bwana Monica Okoth, wife to late Kibra Member of Parliament, Ken Okoth, should visit her husband’s home to perform certain rituals together with the family before she is inherited by a family member.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The elders say this is important for continuity of the lineage of the fallen legislator.

The elders argue that the rituals would be necessary considering that the body of Okoth was not buried something they are yet to come to terms with.

The elders also want the widow to frequently visit the MP’s home in Kasewe, in Kabondo- Kasipul for bonding with other members of the family.

Ken Okoth died last month after a long battle with cancer.

The MP’s body was cremated in Nairobi.