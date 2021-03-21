“Mungu Halali” feels like home, says Lupita

Lupita Nyong’o says that Blinky Bill’s “Mungu Halali” feels like home. The song is a soulful fusion of jazz and funk released in 2019 by Kenyan singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Blinky Bill. The song is off his album Everyone is winging it and other fly tales.

The Academy award-winning actress mentioned the song after her interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Featuring in a separate video called the “Mood Mix” she reveals the songs she dances to, a long song that she likes and a song that feels like home.

Watch the entire clip below.

