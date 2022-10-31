Lupita Nyong’o becomes De Beers global brand ambassador

Nyong’o will support De Beers’ ‘Building Forever’ 2030 goals, to advance women and girls.

Diamond mining Company has tapped Kenyan Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o as its first global brand ambassador.

As part of the partnership, she will star in the brand’s new campaign — De Beers: Where It Begins — which tells the story of the global luxury brand. Through the campaign video, viewers will watch Nyong’o as she discovers a rough diamond and watches it magically transform into magnificent jewellery.

Shot by renowned Australian photographer and director Lachlan Bailey, the campaign will launch globally with integrated media activations across multiple touchpoints on November 3rd.

”I’m honoured to be the first global ambassador for De Beers. This campaign brings to life the transformative power that I feel when I wear De Beers’ diamond creations, and the pride in knowing where they come from and the good they do. Even more importantly, my partnership with De Beers allows me to extend my advocacy for women and girls around the world,” Lupita said of the campaign.

Likewise, through the partnership, Nyong’o will support De Beers’ ‘Building Forever’ commitment, which aims to advance women and girls where its diamonds are discovered. In particular, De Beers will work with Nyong’o to pursue the brand’s public goals to engage 10,000 girls in STEM, support 10,000 women entrepreneurs and invest at least KSh. 1.2 Billion ($10 million) across southern Africa to achieve these goals by 2030.

Speaking about the partnership De Beers CEO Mark Jacheet said, “With her rare magnetism and elegance, Lupita Nyong’o is a testament to the power of boundless possibilities. Embodying modern and responsible luxury, Lupita is an inspiration for all of us. De Beers is proud that Lupita has joined our Building Forever commitment to people and the planet and we stand with her as she embarks on an exciting chapter in her career.”

