Lupita Nyong’o mourns Dorothy Steel and honours Agnes Tirop

Lupita has honoured Agnes Tirop as a shujaa.

Dorothy Steel who rose to fame at the age of 88 has passed on at the age of 95. The actress was famed for her role as the Wakandan tribe leader in Black Panther. Although the cause of her death has not been revealed, Dorothy passed on at her home in Detroit. Prior, she was actively shooting for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but producers chose to fly her home to be with her loved ones, seemingly sensing the onset of her last days.

Co-start Lupita Nyong’o expressed her sadness caused by Steel’s demise. In an Instagram post, Lupita said, “I will miss Miss Dorothy Steel on the Black Panther 2 set. She was the realest. Wildly witty and very very warm. We all thoroughly enjoyed her presence. She was dedicated to her role in the movie and showed up with delightful enthusiasm. She often joked that she may not be here for the next day of shooting and it made me laugh uncomfortably. But she understood her own mortality and was not precious about her departure. It seems she lived thoroughly and was very present in the moment. That she started acting in her late 80s is cause for great admiration.” Lupita praised the fallen actress for encouraging her to fulfill her potential, regardless of age.

Lupita also honoured the world champion Agnes Tirop who was murdered in her home last week. The olympic medalist Tirop was found stabbed in her home in Elgeyo Marakwet, allegedly by her husband. “On this #MashujaaDay, I’m honoring Agnes Tirop. 🙏🏿 Just months ago, we celebrated Agnes as she represented Kenya at the Olympics. Now, we tragically mourn her utterly senseless death.” Lupita offered her my deep condolences, love and strength to Tirop’s loved ones.