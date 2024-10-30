Oscar-winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o has shared the emotional challenges she faced on her journey to Hollywood stardom, particularly the struggle of navigating a foreign industry and finding balance between her Kenyan heritage and the demands of American roles.

Speaking in a recent interview with Trevor Noah on his podcast, Nyong’o opened up about the personal hurdles of crafting a successful acting career in Hollywood, giving fans a rare glimpse into her vulnerabilities behind the camera.

Nyong’o, best known for her breakout role in “12 Years a Slave”, discussed how adjusting to an American accent was both a necessary skill and an emotional challenge, which felt like she was losing part of herself.

This change, crucial for landing diverse roles, sometimes felt like a distancing from her Kenyan roots, which came with its own set of complexities.

As one of few African actresses to have achieved such prominence, Nyong’o revealed that she often felt pressure to fit into an industry that tends to reward cultural assimilation, while she was still driven to stay connected to her identity and origins.

She opened up about the anxieties she faced about her accent.

“The first permission I gave myself to change my accent was going to drama school,” Nyong’o explained.

“I didn’t know how to sound any other than myself. But it was full of heartbreak and grief,” she added.

Her candid remarks struck a chord with fans around the world who look up to her as both a cultural icon and a representation of African excellence in global cinema.

The actress’s openness about her personal struggles comes at a time when more international actors are advocating for their stories to be told authentically, highlighting the challenges of an industry that often demands transformation at the cost of personal identity.

Nyong’o’s insights also resonated with aspiring actors, particularly those from diverse backgrounds, who are inspired by her journey but may not fully understand the emotional resilience it requires.

She admitted that many a time she felt “betrayed” by her new sound and attempt to sound like an American, leading to nights where she had to cry herself to sleep.

Fans took to social media to express support for Nyong’o, noting how her honesty highlights the nuanced experiences of international performers.

This revelation adds a new dimension to Nyong’o’s public image as not only a powerhouse performer but also an individual who has navigated Hollywood’s complexities with strength and grace.

Her story is a reminder of the perseverance needed to succeed in one of the world’s most competitive industries without losing oneself.