Lupita Nyong’o stuns in Saks Fifth Avenue fashion campaign

Lupita Nyong’o is the new face of American luxury department store chain Saks Fifth Avenue. The star has never shied away from expressing herself fashionably on and off the red carpet which makes her the perfect fit for this colourful and vibrant campaign Saks Fifth Avenue is having.

“I love dressing up, it reminds me of being a kid coming up with outfits from sheets and towels and things,” Lupita said in an interview with Saks. “It’s a chance to make believe and to just live at a higher level so I have fun with it.” The 12 Years A Slave actress is the face of Saks’ Spring 2022 campaign which includes several bold and audacious looks.

