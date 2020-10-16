Lupita reads Sulwe in Dhuluo for its first anniversary

It's #Sulwe's 1st Birthday! ? Your embrace of this story has been one of my life's greatest joys. I'm celebrating today that I can now hold in my two hands a copy written in Kenya's national language, Swahili. ? pic.twitter.com/UiKUXHjlB1 — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) October 15, 2020

Lupita Nyong’o, Academy Award winner, read her children’s book Sulwe in Dhuluo as she celebrated the book’s first anniversary.

Posting the reading of the book on her social media account, she wrote, “It’s Sulwe‘s 1st Birthday! Your embrace of this story has been one of my life’s greatest joys. I’m celebrating today that I can now hold in my two hands a copy written in Kenya’s national language, Swahili.”

Last month Lupita made her children’s book available in Kenya in three languages; English, Kiswahili and Dhuluo. Announcing the news prior to the book’s arrival she said, “Sulwe is coming home! You can now find editions in Kenya in English, Swahili & my mother tongue, Luo. My childhood inspired story. I hope its message can travel the world for readers of all ages, but it’s especially meaningful to bring it home!”

The international actress is also set to appear in the spy thriller, The 355, scheduled for 2021. She will be playing the character of a British spy.

The book is currently available for purchase at Bunk Books and Textbook Centre.

