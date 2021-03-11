Lupita will star alongside Natalie Portman

Oscar Academy winner Lupita Nyong’o and Natalie Portman are set to play leads in an upcoming series for Apple TV+. The series is based on the book Lady in the Lake by Laura Lippman.

This will be the first American show for Nyong’o who was previously attached to HBO Max Americanah which was scrapped owing to scheduling conflicts.

The show will be set in Baltimore in 1966 with Natalie playing Madeline “Maddie” Schwartz, a reporter determined to find out what happened to a murdered girl, and Lupita playing the role of Cleo Sherwood.

The two (Nyong’o and Natalie) are attached as executive producers alongside Dre Ryan and Alma Harel who adapted the pilot episode.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Lupita has been in Kenya for the last couple of months and voices one of the characters on YouTube’s first animated Kenyan series Super Sema.

Tell Us What You Think