Although Lupita is very late to the party, the Oscar award-winning actress did most of her fans proud when she participated in the Joro Challenge. Over the weekend she posted a video of her whining her waist to “Joro” by WizKid.

The #Jorochallenge is a viral TikTok challenge that started in October 2020 accompanied by WizKid’s single “Joro” which is where the challenge gets its name.

Posting her clip on social media Lupita wrote, “Very late to the party but I brought my juice,” ending her post by tagging WizKid.

Most of her fans were happy to watch her whine, while others tried to figure out the mechanics of a perfect waist whine.

This comes weeks after Lupita responded to allegations made by the Ministry of Tourism about her unavailability. The picture she posted refuting those claims has since become a meme.

Lupita will star in the spy thriller The 355 set to be released in January of 2022.

 

