Her fans met her ‘waist whine’ with approval

Although Lupita is very late to the party, the Oscar award-winning actress did most of her fans proud when she participated in the Joro Challenge. Over the weekend she posted a video of her whining her waist to “Joro” by WizKid.

The #Jorochallenge is a viral TikTok challenge that started in October 2020 accompanied by WizKid’s single “Joro” which is where the challenge gets its name.

Posting her clip on social media Lupita wrote, “Very late to the party but I brought my juice,” ending her post by tagging WizKid.

Most of her fans were happy to watch her whine, while others tried to figure out the mechanics of a perfect waist whine.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Woke up to that Lupita #jorochallenge video and I've been smiling ever since. Life is good fellas.. Mashallah — Awilo Lo(ko)goma™ (@Kennedy_Reborn) February 6, 2021

Now that Lupita jump on #jorochallenge trust many Americans to jump on the challenge too. Wizkid with another global domination hit song — Tunde westside ?? (@Tunde4L) February 5, 2021

Thank you @Lupita_Nyongo for blessing the timeline by bringing your juice to the #jorochallenge https://t.co/H3v67KJxFo — TheStateOfUnapologeticBlackJoy (@state_joy) February 6, 2021

This comes weeks after Lupita responded to allegations made by the Ministry of Tourism about her unavailability. The picture she posted refuting those claims has since become a meme.

Me when I hear the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism has been looking for me for fives years. #Imrightherebaby #alternativefacts pic.twitter.com/jHmEVMSaI9 — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) January 22, 2021

Lupita will star in the spy thriller The 355 set to be released in January of 2022.

Tell Us What You Think