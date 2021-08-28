Lupita pays tribute to Boseman one year after his passing

Chadwick died of cancer today in 2020.

I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me. pic.twitter.com/4y7H7Bhtpo — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) August 28, 2021

Kenyan Academy winning actress Lupita Nyong’o paid tribute to her Black Panther co-star today, a year after his passing. Chadwick Boseman died on August 28th in 2020 after a four year battle with colon cancer.

Posting on her Twitter handle, Lupita wrote, “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman

remains this alive in me.”

Lupita and Chadwick both starred in the Ryan Coogler, Marvel movie Black Panther in 2018 that went on to break box office records at the time. Boseman played the titular superhero Black Panther and T’challa, King of Wakanda while Lupita played Nakia, a member of War Dogs and T’Challa’s love interest.

Boseman’s passing was announced by his family who posted a statement on social media that read in part, “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. It was the honour of his life to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

The actor’s passing last year came as a shock to everyone including his Marvel co-stars and associates who had no idea he had been battling cancer. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel, in a statement, said, “Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating…He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible.” (Marvel Entertainment).

Boseman was 43 at the time of his death.