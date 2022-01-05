Lupita tests positive and drops out of ‘The 355’ press day

‘The 355’ is due to premiere on January 7th.

Kenyan Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o has tested positive for COVID-19. Nyong’o announced the news on her social media handles encouraging everyone to stay masked.

Lupita was due to join her co-stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, Sebastian Stan and director Simon Kinberg for a round of virtual interviews promoting espionage thriller, The 355, which premieres in theatres across Kenya on Friday.

“I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness,” She wrote.

Lupita stars as Khadijah, a former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist, in the fast-paced, globe-trotting movie which brings together a formidable foursome of top agents as they try to retrieve a top-secret weapon that’s fallen into mercenary hands, all while staying one step ahead of the mysterious Lin Mi Sheng played by Fan Bingbing who is tracking their every move.

Tickets are currently on sale.