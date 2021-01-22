The actress’ reaction came after CS Balala’s claims that she was inaccessible

Lupita Nyong’o has responded to allegations made by the Ministry of Tourism CS Najib Balala that she was “inaccessible” to the MInistry. Speaking to the Nation, the CS said, “I know everybody is asking why not Lupita. Lupita has commitments and her managers cannot allow us to access her. We’ve spent the last five years looking for Lupita.”

Me when I hear the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism has been looking for me for fives years. #Imrightherebaby #alternativefacts pic.twitter.com/jHmEVMSaI9 — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) January 22, 2021

However, the Oscar award-winning actress seemingly refuted those claims by tweeting, “Me when I hear the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism has been looking for me for fives years,” attaching a photo of her laughing to the post.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Tourism made Supermodel Naomi Campbell Kenya’s international tourism ambassador, a move that sparked debate about whether Lupita would have been a better choice.

Lupita is set to star in an action thriller, 355 set for release this year.

