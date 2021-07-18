Lupita wins Daytime Emmy in the animation category

The winners were announced on Saturday night

Lupita Nyong’o has won a Daytime Emmy for her role as the Storyteller in a limited performance in a children’s program; Netflix’s “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices.” The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the winners of the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in the children’s and animation categories on Saturday night (July 17th).

This represented the first year that all children’s programming, regardless of timeslot, shifted to the Daytime Emmys, under a new agreement between New York-based NATAS and L.A.-based Television Academy.

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices is a live-action collection of twelve five minute episodes featuring prominent Black celebrities and artists reading children’s books by Black authors to spark meaningful conversations about empathy, equality, justice, self-love, and anti-racism.

Lupita was obviously a good choice for Netflix because she is the author of her own Children’s book Sulwe which she reads for the show.

The series is currently available to stream on Netflix.