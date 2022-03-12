Lusaka confident of reclaiming Bungoma Gubernatorial seat

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka says he will reclaim the Bungoma Gubernatorial seat in the August 9 polls.

Speaking in Bungoma where he launched his bid, Lusaka said he will work with Ford-Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula.

Lusaka will now face Governor Wycliffe Wangamati who ousted him in 2017.

The Kenya Kwanza brigade led by Ford-Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula was at Posta grounds in Bungoma to drum up support for Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka.

Lusaka officially joined the Ford Kenya party pledging to work with Wetang’ula ahead of the August 9, polls.

He said he is ready to face incumbent Governor Wycliffe Wangamati of the DAP-K Party.

The Kenya Kwanza brigade led by Deputy President William Ruto will tour Meru and Tharaka-Nithi Counties on Saturday.