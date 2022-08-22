Lusaka pledges to pay school fees for students on scholarship

Bungoma County Governor-elect Kenneth Lusaka has pledged to pay school fees for students on scholarship after taking the oath of office.

Lusaka and his deputy Jennifer Mbatiany will be sworn into office on Thursday 25th August, 2022.

The ceremony which will be open to the public will take place at the Kibabii University grounds in Kanduyi Constituency.

Lusaka told KBC Digital that after the ceremony, the attendees will be received at the Nzoia Guest House who will then proceed to the County headquarters.

On the other hand, he has appealed to school heads not to send home students who are on the county education scholarship.

According to him, the county government will pay school fees for the affected students in a week’s time.

“I have already discussed with the Chief Officer in charge of Education and we have agreed to send money to schools once I am sworn into office,” said Lusaka.

He has also pledged to complete all development projects that were started by his predecessor Wycllife Wangamati.