Lush and plush Somerset Westview Residence opens in Nairobi

Somerset Westview Nairobi Residence is a stellar home-away-from-home experience.

Somerset Westview Nairobi is located on Nyangumi Road, between the Dennis Pritt Road and Lenana Road. This is an area that is linked with the city’s most popular restaurants and leisure activities. The property hosts the city’s most vibrant contemporary brasserie restaurant ‘La Mascotte’, that promises a great dining experience, with live Jazz music and a radiant ambience within the 11-storey serviced residence. It comprises 162 units with a mixture of upscaled one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Guest facilities also include a residents’ lounge, rooftop lounge, swimming pool, gymnasium, meeting & conference room, and children’s playroom.

“We are delighted to open Somerset Westview Nairobi and tap into the vast growth potential for modern and stylish serviced apartment accommodation in the heart of Kenya’s vibrant capital,” Mr. Vincent Miccolis, Ascott’s Managing Director for the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and India commented during the launch. Kenya has recorded a sustained growth in recent years fuelled by massive infrastructure projects and foreign investments; while its beaches, national parks and wildlife safaris continue to attract international tourists from across the world. The Somerset Westview Nairobi is therefore set to take to take full advantage of this growth, especially post-pandemic.

Nairobi is East Africa’s destination hub for both leisure and business travellers. With a perceived demand for quality, extended-stay and internationally-branded residences, a lucrative opportunity is presented for Ascott to set the benchmark with its popular and award-winning Somerset brand. The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is a Singapore company that has grown to be one of the leading international lodging owner-operators.

