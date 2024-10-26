Luxurious cruise ship docks at port of Mombasa

The cruise season has started in earnest breathing life into the Sh 1.3 billion ultra-modern cruise ship terminal at the Port of Mombasa.

Since the beginning of the cruise season, more than 11 cruise vessels have docked at the Port of Mombasa with over 6000 passengers.

The latest to call to the Port of Mombasa from the Port of Lamu is Liberian flagged MV SH Diana. The ship run by Swan Hellenic Company is named after the Roman goddess of light, the moon, hunting and the wilderness.

The vessel left the Lamu archipelago Friday and sailed overnight to Mombasa. When it arrived Outside the Port Limit Saturday morning in Mombasa, the KPA captain took control of the Polar class ship.

KPA tug boat in tow, the cruise ship with a length of 409.7ft was carefully navigated through the S-bend Ras Serani and Ras Mzimba which according to the authority poses a constraint on the maximum ship length that can safely navigate through the channel.

The ship passed through the busy Likoni Crossing Channel to dock at the new Cruise ship terminal.

The tourists and crew braved the early morning rains in the Port City, they were warmly received by Port and County Government officials. They joined entertainment from Maasai traditional dancers.

“She is disembarking about 125 passengers and embarking 180 passengers with a crew of 125. She has been here before in the last circuit,” stated KPA Harbour Master and Manager Marine Operations Captain Ali Abdille.

He added that the vessel started her voyage from Europe, Zanzibar, Pemba, Lamu, and Mombasa and will return to Seychelles.

“In Mombasa, this is the eleventh voyage we have done so far with more than 6000 passengers in total. Hopefully, by December we expect her to come back with other cruise ships. We are optimistic we are doing well,” explained Capt. Abdille.

Mombasa County Tourism Officer Mohamed Ali welcomed the passengers and urged them to extend their stay to visit all tourist attractions sites.

“It is good to be here, I haven’t been here since I think 1998 with a warship. It is good to be here,” said the Vessel’s Captain Svein Stromnes.

He added that they are keen to put Africa on the cruise circuit since many cruise passengers have never been before.

“The concept of Swan Hellenic is to try to make Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, and Seychelles more attractive cruise destinations,” he said, adding that they enjoyed Kenya’s hospitality.

Michael Hedtor, a passenger, plans to go for an excursion in the Masaai Mara National Reserve before the ship departs from the Port of Mombasa later in the evening.

A tourist from Canada said they disembarked from Mombasa port city after a ten days cruise excursion in different countries.