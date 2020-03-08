Njeri, Kipchumba crowned 2020 Beyond Zero half marathon champions

Lydia Njeri and Vincent Kipchumba were crowned the champions of the 2020 Beyond Zero half marathon held Sunday morning here in Nairobi.

Kipchumba who won the Vienna and Amsterdam marathons last year braved a chilly morning to win this year’s title ahead of Nicholas Kosimbei and Albert Kangogo who finished second and third positions respectively.

In the women’s race, Njeri emerged victorious after beating Emily Chebet and Patricia Cheptoo to the second and third positions respectively.

Vincent Yegon won the men’s 10-kilometre title ahead of Bennard Kipkemoi who finished second while Jackson Kabetsa finished third.

Evaline Chirchir won the women’s title and she was followed by Caroline Gitonga in the second position while Janet Ruguri finished third.

The winners for the 21km pocketed 250,000 shillings while those of the 10km race went home with 100,000 shillings each.

The marathon is aimed at raising funds for the Beyond Zero Campaign initiated by the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta in order to raise maternal health among pregnant women in Kenya.