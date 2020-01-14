Lynched Kitui teacher’s husband among suspects arraigned in court

The husband of Daisy Mbathe Mbaluka, a female primary teacher who was killed and her body burned to ashes in Endau, Kitui East, is among six more suspects who have been arraigned in a Kitui court.

Mbaluka’s husband Lawrence Mbindi Ndolo was arraigned alongside Amos Jacob Kithikii, Mutiso Mulwa, Nzangi Mulwa, Rachael Nzangi Mutiso and Martha Kisilu.

The six were arrested over the weekend in connection with the brutal murder of Mbaluka, a teacher at Ndooni primary school, who was reportedly waylaid by unknown persons as she took her children to school, slashed to death with machetes and her body burned to ashes on January 6, 2020.

The arrests bring to eight the number of suspects being held over the teacher’s killing after two other suspects, were arraigned in court last Thursday.

This comes barely four days after the court ordered two other suspects, Wambua Mwangangi and Chris Kyalo Muli, be detained at Mutito police station for 21 days pending conclusion of police investigations into the teacher’s macabre death.

The lead detective probing the murder Bernard Jeffa swore an application by the CID seeking to detain the suspects as persons of interest at different police stations for 21 days so as to assist them with investigations and bar them from interfering with on-going murder probe.

Kitui Chief Magistrate Stephen Mbungi ordered that the six suspects be detained at Kabati, Mbitini and Endau police stations for the next 21 days pending conclusion of police investigation to necessitate trial.

