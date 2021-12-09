Lynn Ngugi named among 100 most inspiring women in the world

The BBC has revealed its list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2021.

This year’s BBC list of 100 Women is highlighting those who are hitting “reset”. That means women who are playing their part to reinvent our society, our culture and the world.

Notably, women from Afghanistan make up half of this year’s list, some of whom appear under pseudonyms and without photos for their own safety. The resurgence of the Taliban in August 2021 has changed the lives of millions of Afghans, with girls banned from receiving secondary education, the ministry for women’s affairs being disbanded, and women in many cases told not to return to work. This year’s list recognises the scope of their bravery and their achievements as they are forced to reset their lives.

Kenyan journalist Lynn Ngugi is among those named in the list. Lynn is known for her work on the Tuko digital news platform, where she covers a wide array of inspiring human-interest stories. She first worked as a volunteer, caring for cancer patients, and in 2011 she began a media career with Kiwo films and later with the Qatar Foundation. Ngugi is also regarded as a social-media influencer and a celebrated media personality in her own country. She won the Cafe Ngoma humanitarian journalist of the year award in 2020 and this year’s iChange Nations community ambassador award.

Congratulations to her!