M.P. Shah Chania Girls rebranding drives new investments in education

In an effort to attract sponsors, improve infrastructure, and boost academic outcomes, Thika’s Chania Girls High School, one of the largest schools in the region with over 2,000 students, has been renamed M.P. Shah Chania Girls.

The renaming honours the school’s founder, Meghji Pethraj Shah, a respected businessman and philanthropist, whose legacy in education continues to inspire growth and development within the institution.

The school has been challenged by a rapid increase in student enrollment, driven by its high academic standards.

Despite limited resources, Chania Girls has shown resilience, with students consistently achieving strong results in national exams.

However, the surge in admissions has strained facilities, leading the administration to establish temporary classrooms in tents earlier this year to comply with the government’s 100 per cent transition policy.

Support from various stakeholders has been crucial in addressing the school’s growing needs.

Recently, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) assisted by digging a borehole, solving a persistent water shortage due to an erratic supply from local providers.

This initiative by KDF provides a steady water source that benefits both the school and the surrounding community.

During the official renaming ceremony, Principal Mary Mwangi highlighted the Shah family’s role in the school’s progress.

She noted the construction of two modern classrooms and an ablution block funded by the family, which has helped alleviate overcrowding and improve the learning environment.

These enhancements underscore the school’s commitment to maintaining high standards despite its challenges.

Mrs. Mwangi expressed appreciation for ongoing support from stakeholders, including local leaders and sponsors, in uplifting the institution.

She reaffirmed the school’s mission to provide not only academic excellence but also a holistic education that fosters character and social responsibility, aligning with the original vision of empowering young women through quality education.

The renaming also reconnects the school with its heritage. Established in 1958 as M.P. Shah High School, the institution was renamed Chania High School in 1967, originally serving both boys and girls from diverse backgrounds.

In 2000, it was divided into separate schools for boys and girls. Now, with Chania Boys High School also adopting the M.P. Shah name, both institutions carry forward a shared legacy of educational excellence.

Representing the Shah family at the event, Binoy Meghraj pledged the family’s ongoing support for the school. He announced plans to continue funding projects to expand and modernize the infrastructure, ensuring it can better serve the ever-growing student population.