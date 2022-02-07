M-PESA announces Kshs 20 million sponsorship ahead of Magical Kenya Ladies Open

The Magical Kenya Ladies Open is set to receive Kshs 20 million from Safaricom’s mobile money entity, M-PESA, following a sponsorship announcement from the telco on Monday.

Set to take place on the Baobab course at Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi from February 10th through 13th the Magical Kenya Ladies Open will be the first event on the 2022 calendar for the Ladies European Tour(LET), one of the top championships for professional women.

“We are honored to be part of the Ladies European Tour, which makes a return for the second time in Kenya and East Africa region, and the first event of the 2022 season. The Ladies European Tour provides Kenyan lady golfers with an opportunity to learn and grow in the sport and we look forward to seeing the players in action”, said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

Nyali Golf and Country Club pro golfer Bhavi Shah, will lead the Kenyan team, alongside Naomi Wafula, Mercy Nyanchama, Chanelle Wangari, and Faith Chemutai.

“I am very excited that the Magical Kenya Ladies Open is back after a two-year break. I would like to thank all the sponsors and the hosts, Vipingo Ridge, for making the event possible and extending a special invite,” Bhavi said.

Naomi Wafula finished as the highest-ranking Kenyan player at the maiden running of the tournament in 2019, where she scored a 13-over par 157 and tied for 87th place.

“I am currently down at Vipingo practicing for the event, and I am ready and looking forward to it. I thank Vipingo Ridge, Kenya Ladies Golf Union, the government, Magical Kenya, and all the sponsors for making this happen and for all the support,” she said.

15-year-old Chanelle Wangari, making her LET debut, will be eager to carry her recent top form into the event, having been crowned the 2021 Ladies Amateur Match Play Champion last September, as well the Kabete Ladies Open champion last February.

A field of more than 90 players, from different countries including Germany, Spain, India, France, Finland, England, and South Africa, will take to the course, with the hope of being crowned winner of this year’s LET season opener.