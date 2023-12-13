M-Pesa Foundation, Kalama Conservancy break ground on Ksh79M resource centre

Once completed, the training and conferencing facility will empower over 1300 community members with income generating and employment opportunities.

M-PESA Foundation has committed Ksh79 million to support the construction of a training and conferencing facility in Kalama Conservancy, Samburu County.

The greenfield training and conference facility is expected to impact over 1,300 people through skill training for employability, conservation opportunities, shared revenue with Samburu National Reserve, and the development of infrastructure and amenities around the region.

“We have seen the impact that conferencing has had on economies around the world. We believe that once this facility is up and running, it will accommodate guests from within and beyond Samburu County and empower this community through income generating and employment opportunities,” said Nicholas Ng’ang’a, Chairman, M-PESA Foundation.

The KES 79 million investment will go towards the construction of a conference room with a capacity of 160 guests, meeting rooms with a capacity of 20 people, three dormitories, 14 standard rooms, staff housing, kitchens, workshops, administration offices and power and water lines to supply the centre with amenities.

“We are glad to break ground on phase two of Kalama Resource Centre. Once ready, the facility will serve as a regional hub for anyone seeking to learn about community conservation and we are thankful to the Northern Rangelands Trust (NRT), The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and M-PESA Foundation for the support thus far,” said Tom Lolosoli, Manager Kalama Community Wildlife Conservancy.

M-PESA Foundation has a conservation initiative in Samburu County where it constructed houses for wardens at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in addition to building stables for orphaned elephants and rhinos. The Foundation has also partnered with the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) and Northern Rangelands Trust to conserve the endangered Roan Antelope at Ruma National Park in Homa Bay County.