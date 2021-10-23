M-PESA Foundation partners CBM Kenya, CURE Kenya for inclusive education project

‘Wezesha Elimu’ aims at increasing learning opportunities for children with disabilities.

M-PESA Foundation has partnered with CBM Kenya and CURE Kenya hospital to address factors that limit children with disabilities from access, retention, and transition in schools.

The Kshs.74 million ‘Wezesha Elimu’ project will see children with disabilities undergo surgeries, rehabilitation and eventually be placed in learning institutions.

Over 27 medical mobile clinics will be held across the country targeting more than 700 children and 300 surgeries. Five schools will have their infrastructure upgraded to enable children with disabilities easier access to learning opportunities while over 100 assistive devices will be distributed.

“Through the partnership, we aim to increase the enrolment and retention of children with disabilities in learning institutions and reduce the physical barriers which drive away learners from attending classes by revamping infrastructure in select schools. We also want to create awareness about living with disability so that the children with disabilities can access education without discrimination,” said Les Baillie, Executive Director, M-PESA Foundation.

M-PESA Foundation and CBM Kenya have each invested KES 22.5 million, while CURE Kenya will contribute KES 26.5 million towards the project.

“This partnership will help us raise awareness and sensitize Kenyans about the rights of children with disabilities especially when it comes to access to education. From the previous years, we have seen an increased demand for surgical interventions and rehabilitation services as parents and guardians are now empowered with more information”, said Joseph Okelo, Chairman, CBM Kenya.

Since inception in 2016, Wezesha Elimu has worked with Safaricom’s other Corporate Social Investment arm, Safaricom Foundation to reach at least 30,000 people countrywide. This includes children with disabilities and the general public who have been educated on disability rights awareness and inclusive education.