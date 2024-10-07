M-Pesa Foundation to hold medical camps to mark breast cancer awareness month

M-Pesa Foundation in partnership with Zuri Health are set to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month by hosting four specialized medical camps that will focus on screening and providing healthcare services related to breast, prostrate, cervical and colon cancer.

M-Pesa Foundation has committed Ksh36 million towards the initiative, which will happen every Saturday this October. The first camp was held in Nairobi at Uhuru Gardens Primary School in Langata, and subsequent camps will be held in Taita Taveta, Homa Bay and Murang’a Counties.

“In line with our commitment to supporting health, this month, our medical camps will significantly highlight cancer. We aim to promote early screening and detection so that patients can get the treatment they need, with a focus on supporting underserved communities to access these services,” said Patricia Ithau, Trustee, M-Pesa Foundation.

Through the camps, the foundation will provide free diagnostic services such as CEA tests for colon cancer, mammograms and ultrasounds for breast cancer, pap smears and HPV vaccines for cervical cancer, and PSA tests for prostrate cancer.

The camps will also offer nutritional and phsychosocial support for individuals diagnosed with, or at risk of cancer, while telemedicine will be leveraged to enable patients consult with oncologists.

To ensure proper aftercare, the foundation will provide free one-year medical cover for up to 20 patients diagnosed with cancer at each camp.

In addition to cancer screening, the camps also offer an array of medical services including eye care consultations, fistula screening, general doctor consultations, diabetes screening, hypertension monitoring, and elderly and child health consultations.

The first specialized medical camp in Nairobi County at Uhuru Gardens Primary School in Langata saw over 3,000 residents attend. It marked the 25th camp held by the Foundation since May 2023, when it kicked off a series of medical camps across the country in partnership with Zuri Health and Lion SightFirst Eye Hospital.

Since 2023, M-Pesa Foundation medical camps have screened over 3,500 patients and 300 patients have been referred for further testing after suspected cases of breast, cervical and prostate cancer.