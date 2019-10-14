M-TIBA selected as Advance Track partner by Bayer G4A

M-TIBA has been selected as an Advance Track partner by Bayer G4A.

This means Bayer will support M-TIBA in executing partnership deals in the digital health space.

Bayer G4A (formerly known as Grants4Apps) launched in Berlin in 2013, collaborates with startups and healthcare technology companies across the world that are developing innovative solutions in healthcare.

This year, the Bayer G4A team has selected 11 participants from over 750 applications from 65 countries.

M-TIBA has recently announced partnerships deals with Minet Kenya Insurance and AAR Insurance Kenya.

PharmAccess Foundation deployed M-TIBA for registrations on universal health coverage pilots for three of four pilot counties in Kenya (Kisumu, Nyeri and Machakos).

“We were amazed by the growing maturity of digital health startups and had to make some very tough decisions. We are excited to jointly develop and scale new digital solutions that will help change the accessibility of health for our patients and consumers,” says Eugene Borukhovich, Head of Digital Health at Bayer.

Moses Kuria, Managing Director, CarePay Kenya said, “This partnership will help CarePay improve the M-TIBA platform’s capability and reach. It is building better and more secure health financing solutions for individuals and organizations. CarePay is focused on making healthcare more accessible to all. The push for universal healthcare coverage in Africa is not going to happen without harnessing cutting edge mobile technology for cost-effective scaling and transparent administration of large-scale financing schemes.”

The M-TIBA platform has been developed by CarePay, in partnership with Safaricom and PharmAccess Foundation.

The platform enables governments, insurers and donors to distribute and manage health benefits efficiently and transparently.

To date, there are over four million lives enrolled on M-TIBA and more than 2,000 healthcare facilities connected onto the platform.