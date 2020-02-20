Maa community seeks redress of grabbed land through BBI

Members of the Maasai community living in Suswa area are demanding the issue of their grabbed ancestral land be resolved through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The community threatened to oppose the ongoing programme if the issue of land coupled with historical injustices were not fully addressed in the final report.

This emerged during a meeting held in Suswa where members of the community lashed out at Environment CS Keriako Tobiko for failing to address their problems and backed Governor Joseph Ole Lenku as the community spokesman.

Over the weekend, political leaders headed to Narok for the BBI sensitization meeting after a two-week delay following the death of former President Daniel Moi.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to one of the community leaders Robinson Torome, they had for years suffered as they waited for past and the present governments to address the issue of their grabbed land.

He identified Kitet farm in the area as one of the parcels of land that the community was demanding from the State.

“We have vowed that as a community we shall not support the Building Bridges Initiative if the issue of land ownership in the area is not addressed,” he said.

During the meeting, Torome who was flanked by area residents lashed out at CS Tobiko for failing to protect the community interest.

Mercy Kotigai, a leader in the community, said that they would keenly follow the weekend BBI meeting in Narok in the hope that their grievances mainly around land and pastures were addressed.

“At the moment we have all manner of developments around this area which has seen pastures reduced and corridors blocked by developers yet we have not been consulted,” she said.