Maa community warned against destroying the environment for charcoal

Residents of Narok West Sub County have been warned against the wanton destruction of the environment for charcoal production arguing that such destructions interfered with the natural habitat of wild animals that were dominant in the area.

Speaking at Siana ward, the Narok West Sub-county Deputy County Commissioner Muyesu Darusi asked the Maa community to continue collaborating with various government departments like Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to protect the wild animals.

He reminded the Maa community that they were famous in the world because of co-existing peacefully with wild animals, making tourists from all corners of the world flock to the area.

Darusi warned the community that they risked losing the tourists if they entertained strangers among them to destroy the bushes for charcoal.

“Some few selfish people hide in your midst and destroy the bush. This will make the wild animals move to other far areas where the environment is well conserved,” he said, adding that the money the residents got from the tourists would cease as the foreigners would move to the well-protected parks.

Ndorosi Kilodi, a community KWS warden, asked the residents not to put up fences in their farms as they hindered the free movement of wild animals.

“If the animals find a free space to pass, then we will reduce the animal-wildlife conflicts, but if you erect a fence, the animal movement will be interfered with and make them loiter around causing conflict with humans,” he said.

The officer reported that those seeking compensation for losing their loved ones to the wild animals or having been injured by the wild animals would soon get it.

However, he asked the residents to give clear details of the beneficiaries saying most of the forms filled had wrong details making it difficult to follow after the families in need of compensation.

Many animals at the Maasai Mara Game reserve live outside the protected areas as they roam looking for water and food. Apart from the game reserve, the county has more than 17 wildlife conservancies’ managed by local communities.

The locals have leased their land to the conservancies where they get a monthly fee depending on the agreement signed with the various conservancies.