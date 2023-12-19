Maa youth urged to utilize digital space to fight retrogressive cultural practices

Maa youth have been urged to positively utilize the digital space to fight retrogressive cultural practices.

The youth, who are attending a two-day seminar in a Narok hotel, were advised to be vocal on rejecting issues that affect the community like Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), early marriages, teenage pregnancy, and drugs.

The sentiments were said by a digital expert Ms. Stella Kaviti who challenged young people to use social media platforms to sensitize their followers on issues that affect them.

The seminar organized by Amref Kenya aimed at enhancing personal branding skills with modern-day content creation.

“We hope with the digital platform, we will be able to fight FGM and eliminate the process by the year 2030,” said Kasula, adding that the youths are advised to embrace education,” she said.

Ms. Teresia Warui, a Program Coordinator for Girl Child Generation noted that the youth are powerful in voicing their experiences to the world.

She encouraged the young people to share experiences via social media that will encourage and build them instead of sharing content that ruins their character and morals.

“The digital platform is a good avenue to brand ourselves and share content that can build our image. Let us take advantage of the platform to uplift our livelihoods,” she said.

Naeku Leshau, a youth champion noted that social media is a unifying factor asking the young people to take advantage of the platform to form groups and share content that can build themselves.

She encouraged women to freely express themselves on matters that impact their lives instead of suffering in silence.

Soinei Parseina, an advocate of girls’ rights in Kajiado County called on the political elite to come out and speak against retrogressive culture like FGM and early marriage.

She observed that FGM and early marriage have contributed to a high rate of school drop-out, asking everyone in society to help fight the vice.