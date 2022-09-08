Maalim concedes defeat, as Shollei is elected NA Deputy Speaker

The National Assembly has adjourned its first sitting of the 13th Parliament at exactly 10:30 Thursday night, minutes after Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Boss Shollei was elected Deputy Speaker.

Shollei garnered 198 votes against his challenger Daadab MP Farah Maalim who got 139 votes in the first round of the contest where none attained the requisite 2/3rd majority.

And with the House set to conduct a second round of election to determine the winner, Maalim conceded defeat saying, “I congratulate my worthy opponent Gladys Shollei. I choose to do what is noble and good, I concede defeat, and urge the Speaker to declare Shollei the duly elected Deputy Speaker.”

Speaker Moses Wetangula who was presiding over his first sitting after being elected hours earlier proceeded to announce Shollei the winner of the contest even as he lauded Maalim for his accepting defeat.

“We must salute the magnanimity of Farah, honourable members the clerk having announced the final tally of the results, I declare honourable Gladys Shollei the Deputy Speaker elect of the house,” He said.

And in a good gesture, Maalim joined Nyandarua Woman Rep Faith Gitau in ‘searching and introducing’ Shollei to the Speaker to take her oath of office.

It was a win for Kenya Kwanza in both houses of Parliament after all their candidates for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker’s positions emerged victorious.

Speaker Wetangula informed the house that he in the near future communicate the next suiting of the House which shall be addressed by the President in accordance with the constitution.

Members of the National Assembly will in the meantime prepare for their Induction starting Sunday 18th Sept to Saturday 24th.

Upon conclusion of business, the members retreated to a modes Speakers cocktail at Parliament buildings.