Kenya Breweries Limited’s (KBL) mainstream spirits brand, Chrome has announced Maandy as their new brand ambassador.

The announcement of the partnership was made during a Chrome event that took place in Chuka town.

Chrome brand manager, Lilian Mbugua, said the collaboration was part of the brand’s ongoing dedication to celebrating urban Kenyan culture.

Maandy, real name Amanda Wambui, is one of a few Kenyan female rappers who has made a name for herself in genres such as Gengetone. Some of her more popular songs include “Mbichi”, “Dem Mauru”, “Kabaya” and “Sirudi Home” to mention a few.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the collaboration, Maandy said, “This is a tremendous opportunity for me. Partnering with Chrome opens doors to new audiences, platforms to showcase my creativity, and stages to engage with my fans.

“I am thrilled and eagerly anticipate sharing this journey with my fans through the Chrome brand.”

Other musicians who performed at the Chuka event include Bensoul, Ndovu Kuu, Fathermoh, Breeder LW, and DJs Kalonje, Tadgue, and Maddz.