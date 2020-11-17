Maasai community members decry move to expand Nairobi National Park

A section of Maasai community members from Embakasi have moved to court to challenge a directive to expand Nairobi National Park by 2000 acres to the South. The community is living in fear of a possible eviction urging the government to consider their plight.

The recent handing over of the title deed of the communal land to Kenya Wildlife Services to expand the Nairobi National Park by 2,000 acres to the South has hit a snag after the community members moved to court to challenge the directive.

The devastated community members now claim to be living in fear over a possible forceful eviction that will render them homeless. Also at stake is the future of over 1,000 learners of the Embakasi primary school which is the only public institution in the area.

The residents say they have followed the due procedure to be legally settled including a petition to parliament and offered all information regarding the land to a recently national land taskforce committee which held consultations with the community.

The piece of land was in the 1970s acquired by government to be used for sheep and goat breeding but the project collapsed and the community settled on the land