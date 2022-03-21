Maasai Girls’ principal under investigations for KCSE exam misconduct

Maasai Girls’ Secondary School principal Ms. Rose Otieno is under investigations following allegations of attempting to leak the ongoing national examination.

Narok County commissioner Isaac Masinde said the investigations followed accusations raised by parents claiming she was soliciting for Sh. 3,000 from each of the parents to help in leaking the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

He said the county exam multi-agency committee ordered her to leave the examination centre and are currently conducting investigations.

The committee changed all the invigilators and security officers in the school and appointed the Deputy Principal as the acting center manager till the end of the KCSE examination period.

“The invigilators and security personnel were taken to different schools as we continue with investigations. Once investigations are over all those accused will be prosecuted in court of law,” said Masinde.

The commissioner said so far, five mobile phones were found and confiscated in Olomirani Girls Secondary School and two others in Olmariko Secondary School in Narok west sub counties.

Masinde however noted that the examination was running smoothly in all other centers in the county as no irregularity had been reported.

He called on all security officers escorting the exam to be vigilant and ensure the exam was administered as per the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) regulations.