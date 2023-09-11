Maasai Mara University celebrates appointment of Dr. Vimal Shah as chancellor

Maasai Mara University, a leading institution of higher learning in Kenya, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Vimal Shah as its new Chancellor by the President, Dr. William Samoei Ruto, Friday 8th September 2023, for five years.

Dr. Vimal Shah, a renowned industrialist in East Africa and the Chairman of Bidco Africa, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the University.

He was recognised as the East African Entrepreneur of the Year in 2012 by the All-African Business Leaders Awards. In 2011, President Mwai Kibaki honoured his contribution to national development with a first-class chief of the Order of the Burning Spear.

Dr. Kennedy Ole Kerei, the Chairman of the University Council, extended his warmest congratulations to Dr. Vimal Shah, emphasising the pivotal role his appointment plays in advancing the university’s commitment to the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Plan (BETA). Under Dr. Vimal Shah’s guidance, Maasai Mara University aims to support the growth of the manufacturing sector’s contribution to GDP by 20% by the year 2030.

Prof. Penina Aloo, the Acting Vice Chancellor of Maasai Mara University, expressed her delight at this significant development as a bridge between academia and industry, highlighting its importance as the university embarks on the implementation of the 5M Community Impact Model in Narok County.

The 5-M Model is a comprehensive community impact initiative that touches upon various crucial aspects of Narok County and the South Rift region, including Mau Forest preservation, the rich Maa culture, conservation efforts in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, sustainable management of the Mara River, and fostering peace and reconciliation through interfaith engagement and prayer.

The appointment represents a significant step towards enhancing the university’s contributions to the economic development and cultural preservation of Narok County and the broader South Rift region. The University looks forward to a fruitful and collaborative partnership with Dr. Vimal Shah as its Chancellor, and together, they work towards a future of innovation, education, and economic progress.