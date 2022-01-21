Maasai Mara University gets new acting Vice Chancellor

Acting Maasai Mara University Vice Chancellor Prof. Kitch Magak has been replaced by the founding institution’s principal Prof. Joseph Chacha.

Prof. Chacha who was appointed by the university council in an acting capacity comes back at the university after he left in the year 2013, when the university was elevated from a University College to a full-fledged university.

He had served at the then Narok University College, which was a constituent college of Moi University from the year 2009 to 2013.

Chacha handed over to Prof. Mary Walingo who worked at the institution until the year 2019, when she was implicated in a mega corruption scandal that forced her to step aside pending investigations.

The outgoing acting VC Prof. Magak has been running the university since the year 2019 to date when the university council appointed Prof. Chacha in an acting capacity.

Prof. Chacha, a chemistry expert previously a Deputy Vice Chancellor at Maseno University thanked his predecessors for the good work at the university.

He stressed the need for unity, discipline and good academic output aimed at making the institution an academic success.

The new VC also promised to use dialogue to address issues facing the teaching and non-teaching staff.

“I have rich experience in administration. I believe together, we will resolve all issues at the university and take this institution to a higher level,” said Prof. Chacha.

Following the new appointment, the teaching and non-teaching staff at the university celebrated the comeback of Prof. Chacha saying he had pioneered the success at the university.

“As a union, we will give the new Vice Chancellor the necessary support and promise to work with him on consultation on how to manage the affairs of the institution

The Kenya University Staff Union Maasai Mara branch Dr. Daphne Omuse welcomed Prof. Chacha promising to work closely with him to better the university.

Sources who sought anonymity told KNA that Professor Magak was sacked after he failed to meet the institution’s expectations, among them withholding a two-month salary of the workers and giving a deaf ear to the workers’ concerns.