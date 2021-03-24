Maasai Mara University launches sanitary towels programme targeting vulnerable girls

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu/ Stanley Mbugua

Maasai Mara University is set to start production of re-usable sanitary towels in a programme that seeks to empower girls from vulnerable families manage their menstruation with respect and dignity.

The move, that has seen the university partner with Bedi Investment to secure seven sewing machines, is part of the institution’s corporate social responsibility that will see girls at the University and its environs receive the critical product.

Maasai Mara University Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Kitche Magak says Narok County has in the past recorded high numbers of girls missing classes for lack of sanitary towels, an obtaining situation that has compromised education standards in the region.

“The sewing machines that have been donated by Bedi Investment will be used to make sanitary towels and masks which will be distributed to vulnerable girls within the region” observed Magak.

Magak said the University will now embark on training students at the institution on how to make re-usable sanitary towels in a programme that will also see some members of the neighboring community receive training.

The institution also received a new modern bus valued at 14.2 million shillings from the University’s council.

University Council Chair Dr Kennedy Ole Kerei said the new development is part of the Institution’s long term plan of building partnerships that will enhance innovativeness and provide solutions to existing challenges.

Bedi investment corporate manager Peris Mbuthia said her organization remains committed to support the University in its efforts to empower the local community.

 

