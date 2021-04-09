Macadamia farmers seek state intervention as prices drop

Macadamia nut farmers in Meru County have asked the government to come to their rescue following 83% decline in prices which are blamed on suppressed demand as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to farmers in the county, a kilogram of raw nuts is now trading for as low as Kshs. 30 compared to last year when the same was sold at up to Kshs. 180.

Meru Macadamia Farmers Association (MMFA) Chairman Joshua Muriira said brokers had taken over the market once more and called on the government to rid them off the sub-sector.

“We urge the government to crack down on cartels that have continuously impoverished farmers,’’ Muriira added.

He said many nut processors in the region announced the suspension of nuts buying yet they were receiving the produce from brokers who buy the commodity from individual farmers at low prices.

Muriira pointed out that peak seasons for nuts usually begin early March to July and it was unfortunate farmers are fetching such low returns.

“We urge the government to set aside a special kitty for macadamia nut farmers to cushion them from the effects of COVID-19 just as it has done to small-scale businesses and Miraa farmers,” he said.

Douglas Muthomi, a farmer from South Imenti Ward lamented that he has so far harvested 300Kg of macadamia nuts which he sold to brokers at Kshs. 9,000.

“Last year with the same kilograms I would have earned Kshs. 54,000,” he stressed.

He appealed to the government to set a minimum buying price for the commodity noting that that macadamia farmers have been hard hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been depending on international markets to export our nuts, now we need to think outside the box to remain afloat,” he said.

He noted that the local uptake of the nuts was very low and thus the community needed to be sensitized on the nutritional value of nuts to embrace them.

A spot check at various macadamia buying centers established that very few were operational with a buyer at Kariene market John Mucheke, saying they have scaled down buying this season as they wait for the international market to stabilize.

He said buying nuts required one to invest a lot of capital and due to the coronavirus situation, very few buyers are willing to risk their money.